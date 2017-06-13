June 12: Give Abiola posthumous GCFR honour – Reps tell Nigerian government

The House of Representatives on Tuesday advised the Nigerian government to immortalise the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola with a posthumous Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR). The green chamber said this would be in recognition of the deceased sacrifice and contributions to the unity […]

