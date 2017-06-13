June 12: House wants FG to Immortalise MKO Abiola

ADEBIYI ADEDAPO,

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the federal government to immortalise the adjudged winner of the June 12 1999 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

The House also resolved that the late politician should be conferred with the highest national honour posthumously, thereby directs it’s committee on legislative compliance to ensure enforcement of the resolution.

According to a motion of urgent national importance, sponsored by the member representing Gumel/Gagarawa/Mai/Gatari/Sule Tankarta federal constituency of Jigawa State, Hon. Sanni Zorro, Abiola late MKO Abiola secured 8million votes out of 14 million eligible voters in the annulled election.

He noted that a vacuum had beeen created since the death of MKO on July 8, 1998, in the fields of philanthropy, sports, publishing, corporate leadership, national and global politics.

“Remember him today and always as a true and great son of Nigeria, who touched lives more than any other person in his life time, who contributed to the achievement of religious harmony by building brigdges between faith organisations like nobody else,” h stated.

Zorro argued that apart from winning the June 12, 1993, presidential poll by garnering eight million out the 14 million votes cast, Abiola also contributed to the political development of the country.

He added that it would not be a novelty to bestow the GCFR on someone who is not a president of the country, noting that former President Shehu Shagari had bestowed the same honour to late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in 1983.

“I believe that that we should immortalise MKO Abiola by conferring on him the highest honor. Conferring the highest honour on an individual is not new. In 1983, Shagari conferred the honour on Awolowo,” he said.

The member representing Awka North/South of Anambra State Hon. Anayo Nnebe in his contribution called for the declaration of June 12 of every year as Democracy Day in the country.

He noted that it was a day the most credible election in the country was held.

According to him, June 12 has more significance for the country’s democracy, compared to May 29, which is currently being celebrated as Democracy Day.

“The annulment of June12 is an act of irresponsiblity and executive recklessness. I want to add that June 12 should be declared National holiday in this country. It is a national issue. It is not a South West issue, ” the Nnebe stated.

The post June 12: House wants FG to Immortalise MKO Abiola appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

