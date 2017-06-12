June 12 is not only for Yorubas – Falana

Femi Falana Human Right lawyer says June 12 should not be seen as a Yoruba struggle but a national movement that gave birth to the 18 years of uninterrupted democratic in Nigeria.

Falana made this known at a public lecture to mark the 24th anniversary of the June 12 presidential election tagged: ‘Hope ’93: Dream Deferred’ on Monday in Akure.

The event was organised by the Ondo State Government on the presidential election presumed to be won by the late Moshood Abiola, which was annulled.

He described June 12 as a national movement, saying, “it is wrong for any Nigerian to tag it a Yoruba struggle”.

Falana was quick to advocate for proper restructuring of Nigeria, which he described as not negotiable.

He said that political restructuring without economic restructuring was not the solution to the under-development of the country.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, said that June 12 struggle remained a special day in the nation’s political history.

Akeredolu said that many believed that the June 12 phenomenon transcended the individuality of Moshood Abiola and should not be forgotten.

He announced the renaming of the Democracy Park in Akure as the MKO Abiola Democracy Park, saying that the meeting was not a political gathering.

