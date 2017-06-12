Pages Navigation Menu

June 12: MKO, Kudirat Abiola martyrs of democracy, true heroes – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the acclaimed winner of June 12 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola and his wife, Kudirate as true heroes and martyrs of democracy. MKO Abiola is believed to be the winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election, which was annulled by the then military president, Ibrahim Babangida. […]

