June 12: MKO, Kudirat Abiola martyrs of democracy, true heroes – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the acclaimed winner of June 12 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola and his wife, Kudirate as true heroes and martyrs of democracy. MKO Abiola is believed to be the winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election, which was annulled by the then military president, Ibrahim Babangida. […]

June 12: MKO, Kudirat Abiola martyrs of democracy, true heroes – Fani-Kayode

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

