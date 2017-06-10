Pages Navigation Menu

June 12: OPC to hold 17th annual lecture for M.K.O Abiola

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Odua Peoples Congress said its annual June 12 lecture in memory of Late Chief Moshood Abiola would hold on Monday in Lagos. In a statement on Friday, the group said the lecture’s theme, “MKO as a Symbol of Freedom in the History of Nigeria’s Democracy,” would be delivered by an Associate Professor, Department of …

