June 12: Reps insist on immortalising MKO Abiola

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

House of Representatives yesterday argued that there was need to immortalise late Chief Moshood Abiola as a symbol of democracy in the country. The House which urged the federal government to immortalise the winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential election, also resolved that the late politician should be posthumously conferred with the highest national honour […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

