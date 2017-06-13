Pages Navigation Menu

June 12: Shehu Sani slams Obasanjo for failing to honour MKO Abiola

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The senator representing Kaduna-Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his perceived refusal to recognise and honour the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late MKO Abiola. He described that single act as a reflection of Nigeria’s institutional failure. The outspoken senator noted that when Nigeria […]

