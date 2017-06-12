June 12: South- West states declare public holiday

The OYO State Government has declared today as a work-free day. In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli, said that Governor Abiola Ajimobi approved Monday as work-free day to commemorate the annulment of the anniversary of the June 12, 1993 elections, which was generally believed to have been […]

