Jungle justice: Two robbers caught, lynched and burnt in Imo State (Graphic Photos)

Two men who were caught stealing in a village in Imo State were beaten and burnt to death in the early hours of Sunday, 4th June. According to one of the villagers, Amaefule Emmanuel who shared the photos on Facebook, he said; “Out of anger this young men was killed by villages because of what […]

