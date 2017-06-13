Jurors in sexual-assault trial of Bill Cosby begin deliberations – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Jurors in sexual-assault trial of Bill Cosby begin deliberations
Washington Post
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby was a predator or a lover. A kindly mentor or a callous manipulator. After all the emotional testimony, the bellowing attorneys and the reams of evidence, it was left to the 12 jurors who disappeared behind a courtroom …
Bill Cosby jury to hear more of his deposition testimony
Bill Cosby trial: icon's wife, Camille, accompanies him to court as it's revealed he will not testify
Cosby jury sent home after deliberating 4 hours
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!