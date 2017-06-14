Jury deliberations at Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial enter third day

Jurors at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial were scheduled for more deliberations on Wednesday, after failing to reach a verdict after two days of discussions that stretched into the night. Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The jury began deliberating Cosby’s fate late…

The post Jury deliberations at Bill Cosby's sex assault trial enter third day appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.

