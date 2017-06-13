Jury resumes deliberations in Cosby sex assault trial

A US jury resumed deliberations Tuesday on whether disgraced comedy legend Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a woman at his Philadelphia home more than 13 years ago.

The 79-year-old pioneering black actor could be sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Each charge in the closely-watched case — one of the biggest US celebrity trials in years — is punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a $25,000 fine.

The 12-member jury, which failed to reach a verdict on Monday, has been sequestered throughout their trial.

On Tuesday, jurors returned to court asking to hear again from Cosby’s original deposition in the case from 2005. Judge Steven O’Neill then read them an extensive segment.

The seven-man, five-woman panel subsequently returned to the deliberation room at around 10 am (1400 GMT) at Montgomery County Court in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Cosby was back in court to await the verdict, dressed in a dark suit and tie.

The jury deliberated for four hours over dinner and past nightfall Monday, before being sent back to their hotel after failing to reach a verdict.

The trial marks a steep fall from grace for one of the towering figures of 20th century popular culture, adored by millions as “America’s Dad” for his seminal role as a lovable father and obstetrician on hit TV series “The Cosby Show.”

In closing statements, the prosecution portrayed the actor as a sexual predator who deliberately drugged 44-year-old Canadian Andrea Constand so she would be unable to resist his assault in January 2004.

Cosby refused to testify and his lawyers called just one witness, a police detective, before resting their case minutes later on Monday.

Around 60 women have publicly accused the Emmy-winning comedian of being a serial sexual predator in remarkably similar accusations that span four decades, ending his career and pulverizing his reputation.

But Constand’s is the only criminal case against him as under US statues of limitations. The majority of the alleged abuse happened too long ago to prosecute.

