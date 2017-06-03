Just Before You Say Biafra By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Just Before You Say Biafra By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
SaharaReporters.com
Just before you say Biafra, know and remember that the ideals of Nigeria have not been tried and found wanting. Instead, they have been found difficult and left untried. Remember that Nigeria is a failed state that works for those who failed it. And …
BIAFRA SIT-AT-HOME: People count losses as IPOB, MASSOB count gain
Neo-Biafra: Of Sense And Nonsense By Louis Odion
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!