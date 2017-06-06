JUST IN: Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of N13bn Cash Seized From Ikoyi Flat To Nigerian Govt

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of the N13bn cash seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an apartment in Ikoyi to the Federal Government.

It would be recalled in April, operatives of the EFCC found $38 million, £27,000 and N23 million in a private residence on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, acting on a tip-off by a whistleblower.

Details later…

The post JUST IN: Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of N13bn Cash Seized From Ikoyi Flat To Nigerian Govt appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

