JUST IN: NJC Recalls Justice Ademola, 5 Others Accused Of Corruption

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recalled a Federal High Court judge, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, alongside five other judges, who were suspended over allegations of corruption brought against them by the federal government.

Premium Times quoted a statement issued on Saturday as saying that Justice Ademola, who was suspended alongside seven other judges following allegations of corruption brought against them by the federal government, was recalled alongside five other judges.

The other recalled judges are: John Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court, Uwani Aji of the Court of Appeal; Hydiazira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court; Musa H. Kurya of the Federal High Court; and Agbadu James Fishim of National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

Mr. Ademola and seven other judges were suspended in November 2016.

Three of the affected judges were charged to court, but it is only Mr. Ademola’s case that has so far been concluded.

Justice Ademola was acquitted of the charge of corruption.

