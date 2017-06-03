JUST IN: Obanikoro’s mum Wasilat is dead – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 3, 2017


JUST IN: Obanikoro's mum Wasilat is dead
Alhaja Wasilat Obanikoro, mother of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defense is dead. NAIJ.com gathered that Alhaja who is fondly called Iya Lati, died in the early hours of this Saturday morning, June 3, after a very brief
