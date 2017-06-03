JUST IN: Obanikoro’s mum Wasilat is dead – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
JUST IN: Obanikoro's mum Wasilat is dead
NAIJ.COM
Alhaja Wasilat Obanikoro, mother of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defense is dead. NAIJ.com gathered that Alhaja who is fondly called Iya Lati, died in the early hours of this Saturday morning, June 3, after a very brief …
Obanikoro's mum, Wasilat, is dead
Musiliu Obanikoro's mother passes on at 95
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!