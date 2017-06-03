JUST IN: We are not recruiting – DSS – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
JUST IN: We are not recruiting – DSS
NAIJ.COM
The Department of State Services has debunked reports that the agency is currently recruiting staff. The DSS said the claims by some individuals that the secret police is recruiting is false and aimed at defraud unsuspecting members of the public.
We're not recruiting — SSS alerts Nigerians
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!