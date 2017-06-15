Justice Ngwuta Kinsmen Calls For Speedy Trial

Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

A group, Ezza Youths Council, (EYC) yesterday called on the Federal Government to expedite action in the trial of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta over alleged corruption.

Ngwuta and seven other judges have been standing trial over alleged corruption with six of them discharged while Ngwuta and one other judge are still facing the trail.

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, National President of Ezza Youth Council, Hon. Benjis Otubo who was flanked by some executive members of the group, described as injustice the continued trial of Ngwuta and called on the federal government expedite action on the trial to enable him return to work like other judges who have been discharged.

“Justice Ngwuta as a true son of Ezza Ezekuna rose from the chambers to the bench and had in no time found culpable of corruption or any other ill behavior and wondered why it would be at his peak of career. It was an embarrassment to the highest order and infrignemnet of human right, for a Supreme Court judge to be humiliated in the person of

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.

“Recently, about six of the judges suffering the same fate with justice Ngwuta were recalled by the National Judicial council of Nigeria having been discharged and acquitted by the court’.

“It was on this ground that we passionately appeal to both National Judicial Council and the federal government to expedite his trial and recall Justice Ngwuta and clear him from the allegation of corruption purportedly to smear his image and bring him and Ezza nation if not entire Ebonyi state to disrepute. We believe this is the right time to

rewrite the wrongs”, he said.

The post Justice Ngwuta Kinsmen Calls For Speedy Trial appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

