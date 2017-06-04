Juventus fans hurt in Turin stampede – gulfnews.com
|
gulfnews.com
|
Juventus fans hurt in Turin stampede
gulfnews.com
Rome: Hundreds of Juventus soccer fans watching the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares were injured when loud bangs created a panic and mayhem. About 400 people were being treated for slight injuries, Italian media reported.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!