Juventus Linked With Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi And Andres Iniesta

Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus.

Corriere dello Sport reports they are also keen on Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta. The Spanish midfielder has just one year left on his contract

The Italian giants are said to be aiming to refresh their midfield following their 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final earlier this month.

Defensive midfielder N’Zonzi has emerged as Juve’s top target following an impressive La Liga campaign but Seville are reluctant to allow him to leave, according to Calciomercato.

The post Juventus Linked With Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi And Andres Iniesta appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

