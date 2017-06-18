Juventus Not Interested In Spending Bid For Marco Verratti

Juventus are not prepared to spend big to sign Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain, according to general director Giuseppe Marotta.

Marco Verratti has reportedly informed the French club that he wishes to leave this summer after five years, during which time he has attracted many admirers.

Verratti is said to be valued at around £88m by PSG, which Catalan giants Barcelona may be willing to pay, but Juventus will not push ahead with a move having spent big 12 months ago to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli.

“A transfer like that of Higuain last season was extraordinary,” he told Corriere della Sera. “Right now, you see some crazy figures being mentioned on the transfer market.

“When you look at the tactical situation and the amount of money he would cost, we are not interested in Verratti. We are not going to spend €100 million on him.”

The post Juventus Not Interested In Spending Bid For Marco Verratti appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

