Juventus not interested in Veratti, unable to reach Iniesta- official

Vanguard

Sporting director of Italian giants, Giuseppe Marotta has cleared the air on the possibly of bringing the pair of Italian midfielder, Marco Veratti and Spaniard Andres Iniesta to Turin. Veratti and Iniesta. He also spoke on various current issues such …

Marotta: 'No Allegri doubts' Football Italia



all 2 news articles »