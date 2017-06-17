Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Juventus not interested in Veratti, unable to reach Iniesta- official – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Juventus not interested in Veratti, unable to reach Iniesta- official
Vanguard
Sporting director of Italian giants, Giuseppe Marotta has cleared the air on the possibly of bringing the pair of Italian midfielder, Marco Veratti and Spaniard Andres Iniesta to Turin. Veratti and Iniesta. He also spoke on various current issues such
Marotta: 'No Allegri doubts'Football Italia

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.