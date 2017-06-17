Juventus not interested in Veratti, unable to reach Iniesta- official

Sporting director of Italian giants, Giuseppe Marotta has cleared the air on the possibly of bringing the pair of Italian midfielder, Marco Veratti and Spaniard Andres Iniesta to Turin.

He also spoke on various current issues such as the continuity of Allegri in the ‘Vecchia Signora’ despite the defeat against Real Madrid in the Final of the Champions League.

Juventus has been rumoured to be one of the teams interested, along with Barça and Bayern Munich in acquiring the services of Marco Verratti. However the Italian has been clear of this possibility, stating that “we are not interested” and will not enter any auction for the player. “We will not spend 100 million dollars for it,” he said.

He however admitted the interest of the club in Andrés Iniesta, a player who to this day “can not be reached”. The player culé has repeated on several occasions his interest to remain in the Catalan club and to fulfill his contract that ends the next season.

He spoke on the chances of Massimiliano Allegri continuing as club coach after a second Champions League final loss in three years.

“The sadness for a loss always suggests reflections, but I have my full confidence in Allegri. I have never had doubts about its continuity because it is one of the best in the world and still has much to give, ” explained Marotta.

Asked about the alleged departure of Alex Sandro, the Italian said that the intention of the club is not “to sell to one of the most important players in the squad.” However, “the player always owns himself.” Marotta left the door open to signing the player Bayern , Douglas Costa and N ‘ Zonzi , pointing to “a profile that we follow.”

