Juventus Rejects Chelsea’s Bid For Sandro

Juventus managing director, Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the club has rejected a bid from Chelsea for Alex Sandro.

Antonio Conte won the league with Chelsea last season, and is looking to strengthen his squad for next season.

However, Chelsea are yet to sign any player, with their bid for Sandro getting rejected, not the only bid they’ve had rejected.

“Our desire is to not sell any of our most important players,” Marotta told Corriere dello Sport.

“We said no to a very good offer from Chelsea for Alex Sandro.

“But we know that we are competing with clubs that are in a position to offer wages that are not rational for us. And players are always their own boss.

“I do not know how Alex Sandro reacted.”

The post Juventus Rejects Chelsea’s Bid For Sandro appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

