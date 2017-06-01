Juventus Rename Stadium Allianz Stadium

The Juventus home ground will be named the Allianz Stadium, after the club signed a new naming rights deal.

The name of the Italian champions will be called the Allianz Stadium until 2023 after signing a six-year deal.

Allianz already spomsors big name clubs like Bayern Munich and Nice, with the stadiums named Allianz Arena and Allianz Riveira respectively.

“It’s with great pleasure that we welcome Allianz into our family of partners for a deal as special as this one – the naming of our home,” said Giorgio Ricci, who serves as Juve’s head of global partnerships and corporate revenues as well as co-chief revenue officer.

“The arrival of a global giant in the insurance sector such as Allianz is further testament to how Juventus has established itself as a first-class international institution, whilst enriching a stadium that has played a significant role, since its inauguration in 2011, to creating history with six legendary Scudetto titles celebrated within its walls.

“Our ambition and objective is to collaborate with Allianz for the benefit of our supporters, just as with the other partners who have helped transform the stadium into a theatre, ensuring that each match is a show of entertainment and a welcoming place for families.”

