Kabul truck-bomb toll rises to more than 150 killed: Afghan president – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Kabul truck-bomb toll rises to more than 150 killed: Afghan president
Reuters
KABUL The death toll from a truck-bomb explosion in Kabul last week has reached more than 150 people, President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday, making it the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since the ouster of the Taliban in 2001. The blast …
Toll in last week's Kabul truck bomb now over 150: Ghani
Afghan president calls on Taliban to join peace talks
Ghani Says More Than 150 Killed In Kabul Truck Bombing On May 31
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!