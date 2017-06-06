Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kabul truck-bomb toll rises to more than 150 killed: Afghan president – Reuters

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Kabul truck-bomb toll rises to more than 150 killed: Afghan president
Reuters
KABUL The death toll from a truck-bomb explosion in Kabul last week has reached more than 150 people, President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday, making it the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since the ouster of the Taliban in 2001. The blast
Toll in last week's Kabul truck bomb now over 150: GhaniDaily Mail
Afghan president calls on Taliban to join peace talksWashington Post
Ghani Says More Than 150 Killed In Kabul Truck Bombing On May 31RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty
Firstpost –Daily News & Analysis –New Delhi Times –Business Insider
all 203 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.