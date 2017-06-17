Kachikwu: Fuel subsidy cost Nigeria $65bn in four years

MINISTER of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, has said subsidies for petrol and kerosene cost Nigeria $65bn between 2011 and 2015. According to Kachikwu, the amount excluded an estimated $6bn lost by the country to vandalism of oil and gas infrastructure. Daily Trust quoted the minister as saying this on Thursday in a presentation […]

