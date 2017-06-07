KADAGA: Absenteeism by ministers slowing down government
Speaker “Reports” Ministers to President over perennial absenteeism
Kampala, Uganda| PWATCH UG| The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has outlined the perennial absence of cabinet ministers among issues that greatly affected business during the first session of the 10th Parliament.
In her communication to the House on June 6, 2017, Kadaga noted with concern the continued absence of ministers during plenary sittings, which has hampered parliamentary business.
Kadaga noted that some business in the House has failed to be handled due to failure by line ministers to show up, a point that drew applause from legislators.
“We do appreciate that ministers have numerous responsibilities but their responsibility to parcel out the work in their respective ministries are prioritized with a view of ensuring that at least one minister is available from each ministry to carry out parliamentary work,” Kadaga told the House.
On several occasions, ministers have come under fire over their absence when MPs raise pertinent sector issues. The Government Chief whip, Ruth Nankabirwa has on several occasions been criticised by legislators for responding on behalf of the ministers.
Kadaga said it is not right that Nankabirwa is criticized for the ministers’ shortcomings, calling for the Executive to handle this matter.
