Kaduna APC leadership tussle: Court summons Oyegun, IGP Idris, INEC

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has summoned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to appear before it over the leadership crisis rocking the party in Kaduna State. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba also […]

Kaduna APC leadership tussle: Court summons Oyegun, IGP Idris, INEC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

