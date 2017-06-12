Kaduna Declaration: Major Al-Mustapha, MASSOB Leader Meet To Broker Peace In Kaduna

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha and the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Chief (Dr) Ralph Nwazurike ‎yesterday at a meeting which held in Kaduna has resolved to broker peace over the quit notice issued the Igbos to leave the northern region tagged ‘Kaduna Declaration’.

The meeting which was organized at the instance of Major Al-Mustapha was apparently to intervene into the trending impasse threatening the unity and oneness of the country particularly with the recent quit notice on Igbos resident in the north by coalition of northern youths organizations.

According to Major Al-Mustapha‎, the youths need to wear their thinking caps and use their brains and refused being used to ferment any form of crisis that could affect the unity of the country.

He said, that the development in Nigeria that is causing tension is not surprising, because same may have been sponsored by countries that envy Nigeria.

He explained that in achieving their aims, they could even go as far as sponsoring stooges to leadership positions in the country, or backing rebels to stop countries with huge potentials from reaching their peak.

Almustapha while cautioning the youth from the North, from making statements that would further cause tension in the country, said that they youths actions may be borne out of frustration as a result of upleasant comments coming from the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“We are appealing that our younger ones whom have been declared wanted should be set free, and the order of arrest should be rescinted ‎because it is not the solution.

‎Speaking also,MASSOB leader, Chief Nwazurike averred that the crisis in Nigeria is being manipulated and caused by politicians, stressing that “the youth must not allow that, the country must continue to exist as one nation but issues of marginalization can be disscussed.

Nwazurike explained that when he founded MASSOB in 1999, it was purely meant to be a peaceful platform through which issues of perceived marginalisation of the Igbo’s in Nigeria could be discussed and tackled.

He explained that even though it was right for any part of the country to seek self determination, it was wrong to pursue same through violent means.

“I handed over Radio Biafra which I created to Nnamdi KANU in London as the managing director and was hoping it would serve the purpose for which it was created, but was disappointed that politicians hijacked it and it became something else,” he said.

Speaking further, the MASSOB leader assured the Northerners in all the Eastern part of the country of their safety, while thanking Major Hamza Almustapha (rtd) for assuring same for the Igbo’s in the North.

“I want to assure northerners that your people in the South east are safe and nobody will harass them and am ‎happy that my friend Al-Mustapha has also given same assurance of the safety of our people in the north.

“Self determination without violence is a fundamental right, we must strive against sowing the seed of discord ‎but do all that will promoted peace and justice.

“There is a gap of communication from our leaders which needs to be bridged hence we are meeting with notable leaders in the north to persuade them that there is no cause for alarm” he reiterated.

‎