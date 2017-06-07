Kaduna Government Orders Arrest of “Northern Youths” Threatening Igbos

The Kaduna State Government has ordered the arrest of the “Northern Youths” who gave Igbos in the North till October 1, 2017 to leave the region. The state government assured every resident of the state that nobody can tamper with their freedom to reside where they choose. In a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday, the […]

The post Kaduna Government Orders Arrest of "Northern Youths" Threatening Igbos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

