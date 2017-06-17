Kaduna govt denies alleged slaughter of Igbos

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has described as false an audio message being circulated on the social media in Igbo language that some Igbos travelling to the east from the Northern part of the country were ambushed and killed in Kaduna State.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna Friday, the senior special assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aryan said “some dark forces were bent on sowing and creating panic in our communities” but vowed that the Kaduna state government would not allow them have their ways.

Aruwan, who was flanked by the president General of the Igbo community in Kaduna, Barrister Chris Nnoli as well as the leaders of Igbo community in Zaria and Kafanchan assured that the Igbo community and every other Nigerian that chose to make Kaduna their home is safe.

The statement reads: “The attention of Kaduna State Government has been drawn to an inciting picture and audio message stating, that some Igbos relocating to Eastern Nigeria were ambushed and killed in Kaduna State.

According to the audio being circulated in Igbo language, the Igbos in question were ambushed in a luxurious bus conveying them to Eastern Nigeria.

“The man behind the mischievous narrative, who also claimed to be at the scene, went further to lie, that the attackers slaughtered Igbos, including women and children and that their corpses were burnt along with the luxury bus.

“The so-called eyewitness then appealed to all Igbos residing in Kaduna and rest of the North to relocate to their states of origin. And to also avoid travelling enmass considering mass killings that awaits in the North.

“It is clear that some dark forces are bent on sowing and creating panic in our communities.

Our Stand

“As you can see, we are here with the leadership of the Igbo community in Kaduna State. The story is entirely false and mischievous. The Igbo community in Kaduna is safe, like all our communities. Nobody is being attacked and nobody is relocating in fear.

“The Kaduna State Government, under the leadership of Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, will continue to uphold and defend the right of every resident of the state to live in peace. Our state is a safe place for all that choose to call it home.

“The government vigorously condemns the use of social media for purposes of incitement, falsehood and to cause distress to citizens” he said. In his remarks, the President General of the Igbo community in the State, Barrister Nnoli debunked the report of the alleged killing, saying there were no such report at the disposal of Igbo leaders in the State.

