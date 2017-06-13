Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna Govt procures N600m books for secondary schools – Commissioner

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Government, on Tuesday said it has spent N600 million on textbooks it procured for secondary schools in the state. The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Andrew Nok made this known at the flag-off of the distribution of the books for the Northern Zone in Zaria. Nok explained that the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.