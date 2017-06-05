Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna Gov’t. to commit N100m to child spacing services

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has assured women in the state of a “truly free access” to child spacing services with effect from July. Balarabe gave the assurance in an interview with Nigeriapilot in Zaria, Kaduna State on Monday. She spoke on the sideline of a three-day workshop on costed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.