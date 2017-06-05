Kaduna Gov’t. to commit N100m to child spacing services

Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has assured women in the state of a “truly free access” to child spacing services with effect from July. Balarabe gave the assurance in an interview with Nigeriapilot in Zaria, Kaduna State on Monday. She spoke on the sideline of a three-day workshop on costed […]

