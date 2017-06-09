Kaduna Refinery pledges to patronize Nigerian engineers

The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC), said on Friday it would patronise Nigerian engineers to drive the local content policy of the Federal Government.

Malam Idi Mukhtar , Managing Director of KRPC, gave the indication, while receiving members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in his office in Kaduna.

Represented by Abdullahi Idris, Executive Director, Services, the managing director said that the socioeconomic development of nation lied squarely in the hands of professionals.

“KRPC is the hub of engineering practice in this part of the country as about 75 per cent of its workforce are engineers.

“We therefore restate our resolve to continue to work hand in hand with the NSE towards enhancing the engineering profession.

“KRPC shall also continue to leverage on the expertise of Nigerian engineers through patronage in carrying out jobs and consultancy in line with the local content drive of Federal Government,” Muktar said.

The managing director urged the NSE to live up to expectation in improving local content and Nigeria’s industrial development.

Earlier, the Chairman of Kaduna State Chapter of NSE, Abdulrasheed Babalola, said the society would continue to collaborate with KRPC to improve production and reduce importation of petroleum products into the country.

Babalola condoled the management of KRPC on the death of it’s staff, Kudu Ibn Ahmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ahmed, also a member of the NSE died on Monday, May 29 after a protracted illness.

The chairman prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest, and the family, management and staff of KRPC, the fortitude to bear the loss.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

