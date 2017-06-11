Kaduna refinery to drive local content by turning to Nigerian engineers

The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC), said on Friday it would patronise Nigerian engineers to drive the local content policy of the Federal Government.

Malam Idi Mukhtar, Managing Director of KRPC, gave the indication while receiving members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in his office in Kaduna. He said that the socioeconomic development of the nation lay squarely in the hands of professionals.

“KRPC is the hub of engineering practice in this part of the country as about 75 per cent of its workforce are engineers. We therefore restate our resolve to continue to work hand in hand with the NSE towards enhancing the engineering profession,” he said.

“KRPC shall also continue to leverage on the expertise of Nigerian engineers through patronage in carrying out jobs and consultancy in line with the local content drive of Federal Government,” he added.

