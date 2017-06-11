Kaduna sacks 313 district heads, 4453 village heads – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Kaduna sacks 313 district heads, 4453 village heads
The Nation Newspaper
The Kaduna State Government has restructured its districts and village units to reduce the burden that a bloated payroll imposes on local government councils. With this development, government has reverted to the 77 districts and 1,429 village units …
