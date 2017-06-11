Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna sacks 313 district heads, 4453 village heads – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Kaduna sacks 313 district heads, 4453 village heads
The Nation Newspaper
The Kaduna State Government has restructured its districts and village units to reduce the burden that a bloated payroll imposes on local government councils. With this development, government has reverted to the 77 districts and 1,429 village units
Kaduna sacks 4453 village chiefs, 313 district headsTheCable
Kaduna State Government sacks 4776 district, village heads, staffDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.