Kaduna state government orders arrest of persons that threatened Igbos

The Kaduna State Government has ordered the arrest, investigation and prosecution of the signatories to the statement ordering the Igbos in the North to leave within three months.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Gov. Nasir E-Rufai gave the order in a statement in Kaduna State on Wednesday.

He said that the Kaduna State Government had therefore directed that its Ministry of Justice should prepare charges and prosecute the signatories and anyone involved in arranging egregious assault on the rights of fellow citizens.

“Preparatory to prosecution, the police have been directed to immediately arrest, interrogate the signatories to the statement and investigate all the circumstances and persons that may be implicated in the matter.

“The Kaduna State Government urges all residents to ignore the threats from the northern youths.

“We are in contact with the leadership of the Igbo community in Kaduna and are we delighted to say that this community, like all our other communities, believes in the strength of the constitutional order to protect all citizens.

“KDSG wishes to encourage all our people to celebrate the diversity with which the almighty God has blessed us, continue to shun agents of division, and to stand firm in upholding a common humanity.

“Everyone has a right to live in peace and harmony.”

Aruwan said that it was the constitutional right of every Nigerian to stay anywhere, live in peace and move freely in the state.

He said that the State government strongly condemned the inciting and hates speech delivered by some self-appointed “northern youths” seeking to target and violate the rights on Igbo citizens in the state.

“The Kaduna State Government takes exception to the fact that the so called northern youths did their irresponsible press conference in Kaduna.’’

“The government has been consistent in taking action to punish those involved in hate speeches and incitements.

“People who may feel unhappy about irresponsible comments or actions that have taken place in other states, must know that two wrongs cannot make a right, and they cannot use our state to do or say things that threaten the peace,’’ he said.

“The Kaduna State Government therefore condemns in the strongest terms the press statement by some self-appointed “northern youths” that threatened the safety and property of our citizens of Igbo extraction.

“We will not tolerate such irresponsible statements and conduct in our state. The statement issued by the “northern youths” violates the laws of Kaduna State.’

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

