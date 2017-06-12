Kaduna State government sacks 4,776 district heads

The Kaduna State Government on Sunday announced the sacking of 4,776 district and village heads. It said that the decision was sequel to the recommendations of the committee saddled with the task of reviewing the number of district and village heads. The government said that the implementation of the report would lead to reorganisation in …

The post Kaduna State government sacks 4,776 district heads appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

