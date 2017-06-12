Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna State government sacks 4,776 district heads

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

The Kaduna State Government on Sunday announced the sacking of 4,776 district and village heads. It said that the decision was sequel to the recommendations of the committee saddled with the task of reviewing the number of district and village heads. The government said that the implementation of the report would lead to reorganisation in …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

