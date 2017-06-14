Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna State launches residency card for social services, security

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

Kaduna State government on Wednesday launched its residency card calling on all residents to register for effective provision of social services to the people. Speaking with journalists shortly after he registered at the North West Zonal Office of the National Identity Card Management Commission, NIMC, the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Muhammad Abdullahi, explained […]

