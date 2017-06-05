Kaffy Signs Endorsement Deal With Payporte,becomes Their Fitness Ambassador

Popular dancer c*m Guinness World Record holder, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, aka Kaffy has been signed as Payporte health and fitness Ambassador. The online market space – which is also a co-sponsor of her project, The Dance Workshop 2017″ made the announcement on Monday June 5th. “PayPorte is proud to announce the signing of KaffyDanceQueen as one …

The post Kaffy Signs Endorsement Deal With Payporte,becomes Their Fitness Ambassador appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

