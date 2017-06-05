Kalu Rates Buhari High On Anti-corruption War, Insurgency

By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration deserves commendation, saying the government has done well in the fight against insurgency and corruption.

Kalu gave the commendation while speaking on the state of the nation during an interview with journalists at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

He said Nigerians should rather pray for Mr. President and desist from spreading messages of hate and division about the health of President Buhari, who he said is fast recuperating, when he visit him in London last week.

According to Kalu, his visit to London was to have firsthand knowledge of the state of health of Buhari, stressing that “I went to Washington to visit some business partners and from there stopped at London to see Mr. President who is recovering very fast.

“I am excited over the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate messages people were spreading about him. I am disappointed with the statement coming from some Nigerians about the health of Mr. President. The messages some Nigerians have been spreading in the social media is unhealthy. I am calling on Nigerians to have a change of heart. Being a President, does not mean, you cannot be sick, the hate messages are becoming too much”.

The former governor also pointed out that it is wrong to embark on any assessment of the duties of the acting President, whom he said is carrying out his constitutional duties, just as he advised that President Buhari still need to make sure his lieutenants respect constitutional authorities, obey rule of law and imbibe in democratic process laws.

Kalu equally lauded the Lagos State Government on their 50 years anniversary, noting that other states should copy the template of governance where there is continuity of projects in the state.

“Since 1999, the governance of Lagos State has been the same. There is continuity of programmes and projects. The problem with other states is that their leadership needs exposure to replicate what is in Lagos. To achieve what Lagos State has done is to continue with the programmes. I commend Governor Ambode for what he has done, his giant strides are remarkable”, Kalu said.

On the recent sit-at-home order by the indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Kalu said it is wrong for people to sit at home, because it will affect the economy of the South East.

He said, though the people have a right to agitate, but called for enlightenment on the need to pursue a united country.

“Most of people may not understand what the issues are, but, with time they will soon understand. There is strength in Unity; God did not make a mistake by putting us in one country. “

Meanwhile, Kalu had earlier pleaded with students in United Kingdom to emulate lives of Muslims and Christians in places like Banjul, Senegal , Sierria Leon , Liberia among others whom he said cohabitate peacefully and enjoin each other to celebrate their different religious festivals without prejudice.

He also charged them to join other Nigerians in praying for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari whom he said would be returning to Nigeria before June 11.

