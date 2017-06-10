Kane silences Scotland’s celebration with late leveller for England

Harry Kane’s injury-time goal gave England a 2-2 draw in a crazy finish to their World Cup qualifier against hosts Scotland on Saturday in Glasgow. The Tottenham Hotspur player’s goal was a face-saver for England after Leigh Griffiths had struck twice for the home side in the final three minutes. Scotland were moments away from a famous victory after the Celtic striker scored with a pair of superbly-taken free kicks in the 87th and 90th minutes.

