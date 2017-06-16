Kano APC expels suspended Reps member, Jibrin

SUSPENDED House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has been expelled by the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chapter in Bebeji local government area of Kano state. The local government chapter of the ruling party explained that the former House of Representatives Chairman on Appropriation was expelled due to anti-party activities. Speaking at a press conference on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

