Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano govt. approves N578m for payment of teachers

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Kano State Government said it had approved N578 million for the payment of 44, 654 primary school teachers and other non-teaching personnel‎ under the state’s Universal Basic Education Board. ‎ ‎‎The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, made this known on Tuesday in a statement by the Press Secretary to the state Governor,‎ Malam […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.