Kano govt. approves N578m for payment of teachers

The Kano State Government said it had approved N578 million for the payment of 44, 654 primary school teachers and other non-teaching personnel‎ under the state’s Universal Basic Education Board. ‎ ‎‎The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, made this known on Tuesday in a statement by the Press Secretary to the state Governor,‎ Malam […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

