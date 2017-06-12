Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano lawmaker backs ‘Kaduna Declaration’, asks Igbos to vacate Northern Nigeria

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A member of the House of Representatives from Kano State has backed the call by the Coalition of Northern Youths that all the Igbos should vacate northern Nigeria before October 1. Rep Aminu Suleiman, the House Committee Chairman, on Tertiary Education, said people from eastern part of the country could not hold Nigeria to ransom […]

Kano lawmaker backs ‘Kaduna Declaration’, asks Igbos to vacate Northern Nigeria

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.