Kano Speaker denies receiving N100m to suspend probe against Kano Emir

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Rurum has denied a media report that he received N100 million bribe to suspend the probe of Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II. The Speaker, on Tuesday in Kano, dismissed the report by an online media outfit ‘Daily Nigeria’ as false and an attempt to tarnish […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

