Kanu wants massive support for Eagles

Former national team captain, Nwankwo Kanu has enjoined Nigerians to troop en masse to the Uyo International Stadium and cheer the Super Eagles to victory against South Africa.

The Super Eagles would on Saturday open their account for a place in the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations against the Bafana Bafana in their Group E qualifying fixture.

Speaking ahead of the encounter against the visiting South Africans, the two-time African Footballer said no stone should be left unturned for the Super Eagles to secure the maximum three points.

“So far, so good for the Super Eagles under coach Gernot Rohr and I’m happy with our recent results but the team must be vigilant against South Africa on Saturday,” stated the former Arsenal striker.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians to give our team total support on Saturday.”

Though South Africa has yet to record a competitive victory against Nigeria, Kanu recalled the 2-2 draw in Uyo on their last visit contributed largely to Super Eagles non qualification for the AFCON in 2015.

“It’s painful that we have missed the last two African Cup of Nations and we should not forget that South Africa beat us to the ticket two years ago,” noted Kanu who is a NFF Super Eagles ambassador. “We must do everything to stop them this time, and victory on Saturday will be good for us.”

The post Kanu wants massive support for Eagles appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

