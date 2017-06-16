Karrueche Trans Win Legal Battle Against Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran has won a five-year restraining order against her ex Chris Brown. Tran was granted her request on Thursday after testifying under oath that the singer threatened and beat her. 29-year-old Tran took the witness stand on Thursday in a Santa Monica courtroom and told the court how the singer who had in the …

The post Karrueche Trans Win Legal Battle Against Chris Brown appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

