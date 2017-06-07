Kashamu describes DSS invitation as ploy to extradite him

Senator Buruji Kashamu has told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) and the Director-General of (DSS) have plan to extradite him to the United States to face trial on drug related offences. Kashamu in an application brought before the court on Wednesday, prayed the court to stop both agencies from […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

